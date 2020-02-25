James J. Dickson, 71

BISBEE—James Dickson passed away peacefully at his home on February 20, 2020. He is the former CEO of Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee.
Jim was born May 11, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois, to James and Mary Larue Dickson.
He graduated from the University of Iowa with a BA, and earned an MBA at the University of Illinois.
Jim’s life was devoted to improving the lives of those within the community. In his 19 years as CEO of Copper Queen Community Hospital, he was able to bring improved healthcare to underserved communities through the redevelopment of the hospital, the expansion of multiple clinics, and brought a freestanding emergency department to Douglas during difficult times within that community.
Throughout his time serving the communities of Bisbee, Douglas, and Palominas, he received multiple awards. A few of these awards are: the Arizona Hospital Association Outstanding Rural Healthcare Administrator Shirley Ann Munroe Leadership Award in 2011, Louis Gorin Award of Outstanding Achievement in Rural Healthcare in 2017, and was recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of the top 50 Rural Hospital CEOs to know.
Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs. He was an avid tennis enthusiast and had a love for nature.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, of 35 years, sons, James, Kevin, and Ethan, and sisters, Reeney Adams and Patti Booth. He has four grandchildren, Connor, Gavin, Johnathon and Katie. He is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Dickson.
Memorial Service will be held February 29, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Church 100 Quality Hill Rd, Bisbee, Arizona 85603. Rosary is at 1:00 p.m., and the Service is at 1:30 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.