SIERRA VISTA — James "Jay" C. Russell, Jr., 62, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away peacefully at his home on October 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jay was born in Marion, Virginia on July 29, 1958. He was an Army brat, travelling to Germany just as he turned 1 year old. He is a 1977 graduate of Buena High School, where he excelled at track, football and basketball. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Jay was always a popular man who truly loved all of his friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his father, James C. Russell, Sr., of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Jay is survived by his son, James "Jae" C. Russell, III of Peoria, Arizona; his mother Penny Russell of Sierra Vista, Arizona; his sister Janet C. Russell-Patillo (Gregory) of Sierra Vista, Arizona; and his brother Ricardo L. Russell of Sierra Vista, Arizona.
We will miss Jay tremendously. His heart. His laughter. His smile.
A special thank you to Valor Hospice - Nicole, Roxanne, Gary, Michelle, Elsie and Rita. The family appreciates the care you took to make Jay comfortable.
There will be no funeral service. Family will have a private moment in Sedona, Arizona to sprinkle Jay's ashes as he requested. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences can be shared at the Hatfield Funeral Home, www.hatfieldfh.com
