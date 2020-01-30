James (Jay) Hylsky, 57
SIERRA VISTA—On Monday, January 27, 2020, Jesus came and took James up into his loving arms to be with him in Heaven. Jay was born on April 25, 1962, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He and his brother, David, grew up and attended schools there. He loved camping, hiking, and skiing and the beautiful Grand Tetons, Yellowstone, and Sawtooth Mountains. He also loved working for the Angels baseball farm team in Idaho Falls, as well as playing in his band. Jay attended Boise State University and earned a degree in journalism. He worked in this field for most of his adult life, in both Boise and Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
He married Angela Glenn in Boise and together they had two daughters. His daughter, Beth, wrote, “He had a love for all things sports; his favorite was baseball. He would take his kids to games and loved sharing it with them. He always had a joke and loved making people laugh.” His daughter, Sarah, wrote, “I will remember him taking me to my first concert, going to March Madness, spending nights watching The Simpsons and X-Files, and dancing in the living room to Garth Brooks. His grandsons will remember him throwing the football in the backyard, playing hide and seek, and sneaking them candy when they thought Mommy wasn’t looking.”
In 2009, Jay moved to Sierra Vista to be near his parents. He met and married his dear Kristi Edare. In Sierra Vista, he worked in retail at Sears.
Jay loved his family and friends. We will all have wonderful memories of him. He loved music, playing his guitar, writing, and most of all doing things with Kristi.
Jay is survived by the family he loved so much: wife, Kristi; daughters Sarah Sharp (Ramsey Shinn) and Elizabeth (Josh) Tracey; granddaughter Delilah Tracey, grandsons Demetri Tracey, Cash Sharp, and Maverick Sharp; mother Vera Hylsky; brother David (Lisa) Hylsky; Kristi’s family, Brian and Margaret Hoskins, Justin Ebare and Briann Hoskins Bautista.w
A small memorial service will be held at Our Lady of the Mountains Church on Saturday, February 1, at 11:00 a.m. Placing the urn in the Mother Teresa Columbarium will follow the service. A remembrance donation to your favorite charity, if appropriate, will be welcomed in lieu of flowers.
