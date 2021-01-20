James “Jim” Lee Cole, 79

STUART, FLORIDA — James “Jim” Lee Cole of Stuart, Florida was born to Leonard and Letha Cole in Ravenna, Ohio on May 2, 1941. He passed away on January 13, 2021 following a long battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor and other illnesses. He spent most of his youth in California. In 1959, he married Bonnie Miller, who passed away in 1985.
In 1962, he enlisted in the US Army and retired as a Major after 20 years of service. His next career was a Department of Defense employee working at the US Army Electronic Proving Ground’s Electromagnetic Environmental Effects Test Facility, culminating in his service as the Deputy Commander of the Electronic Proving Ground at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He spent his post Army life in Arizona and in recent years moved to Stuart, Florida.
During his military career, he was awarded The National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Meritorious Unit Citation (1 OLC), Vietnam Civil Actions Medal (Unit Citation), Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal (1 OLC), Bronze Star Medal (3 OLC), Meritorious Service Medal (2 OLC), Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Oversea Service Ribbon.
While serving in the Army, Jim was selected for Officer Candidate School in 1966. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology from Texas A&M and a Masters’ degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix.
Jim is survived by his wife Marge Grayson-Cole, son Thomas (Connie) Cole (Sierra Vista, Arizona), daughter Malinda (Jeff) Clark (San Tan Valley, Arizona) stepdaughter Sharla (Chris) Schuller (Lakebay, Washington) as well as six grandchildren and one great grandchild and siblings Leonard, Vivian and Alan Cole and Barbara May.
Jim held a HAM radio expert class license and was a lifetime member of the American Radio Relay League. He started this hobby as a young child which led to his interest in electronics. Later in life, he developed a love of ballroom dancing, especially Argentine Tango, and was active in the Tucson, Arizona local United States Amateur Ballroom Dancers Association.
A private burial is scheduled January 27, 2021. Visitation will be available January 26, 2021 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moffitt Cancer Center or charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.