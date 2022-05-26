James 'Jim' Lee Rivers Sr., 80

SIERRA VISTA — James Lee Rivers Sr. (Jim), 80 passed away Friday May 20, 2022 peacefully at home in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He was born October 8, 1941 to Flossie Rivers in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
Jim attended Dumbar High School and graduated in 1959. In 1960 he joined the U.S. Army, and served during the Vietnam War. In 1980 he retired from the military at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. In 1983 he then started working in the Civil Service in Communications on Fort Huachuca until he was medically retired in 2005.
Jim was also a member of several organizations. George W. Prioleau Lodge #13, Noah Consistory #55, Scimitar Temple #108, Condon Chapter #12 Order of the Eastern Star, American Legion Post 52, V.F.W. 9972 Life Member, and DAV Rincon Renegades #18 Life Member.
He is survived by his wife Diane Rivers, daughter Lakeshia Rivers-Ekeigwe (Justice), sons Therron Rivers and James Lee Rivers Jr., step-daughter Cristie DeJesus and grandson Devon Chapman. As well as extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday June 4, 2022 3pm at Antioch Baptist Church in Huachuca City, Arizona with a repass to follow after.
Internment will be Monday June 6, 2022 11am at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona.