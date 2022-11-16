James ‘Jimmy’ Kovary, 77

SIERRA VISTA — Jimmy Kovary of Sierra Vista, Arizona died on October 25, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona after a long battle with cancer. Jimmy was born May 25, 1945 in Allentown, Pennsylvania to James and Anna Kovary.
In his early years, Jimmy lived with his parents in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. After graduating from high school, Jimmy attended Kutztown College and worked for Bethlehem Steel. In 1968 he was drafted into the Army and began what turned out to be a 24 year career. Jimmy served in counter-intelligence, as an interrogator, and a German linguist. His years in the Army took him to Germany, Ft. Huachuca, Arizona and Ft. Bliss, Texas. Jimmy retired from the Army in 1992 as a Chief Warrant Officer Three.
After retirement Jimmy attended the University of Arizona on the G.I. Bill for a teaching certificate. He worked as an Army contractor for several years at Ft. Huachuca and taught the Interrogator and De-briefer course. Jimmy retired from the contractor position in 2011 and enjoyed fishing, cycling and driving his 2008 Yellow Corvette.
In 1969 Jimmy met Maria Kuttler in Cham, Germany. This was the beginning of a relationship that led to marriage on May 19, 1973 and lasted for 49 years.
He is survived by his wife Maria, his brother Frank Kovary of Cornelius, North Carolina, work colleagues and many VeloVets Sierra Vista cycling friends.
A service to honor and remember Jimmy's life and service to our country will be conducted at the Southern Arizona Veterans Cemetery, December 9, 2022 at 11 A.M.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to VeloVets Sierra Vista at P.O. Box 1942, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85636.