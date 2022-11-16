James ‘Jimmy’ Kovary, 77

SIERRA VISTA — Jimmy Kovary of Sierra Vista, Arizona died on October 25, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona after a long battle with cancer. Jimmy was born May 25, 1945 in Allentown, Pennsylvania to James and Anna Kovary.

In his early years, Jimmy lived with his parents in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. After graduating from high school, Jimmy attended Kutztown College and worked for Bethlehem Steel. In 1968 he was drafted into the Army and began what turned out to be a 24 year career. Jimmy served in counter-intelligence, as an interrogator, and a German linguist. His years in the Army took him to Germany, Ft. Huachuca, Arizona and Ft. Bliss, Texas. Jimmy retired from the Army in 1992 as a Chief Warrant Officer Three.

