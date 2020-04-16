James Knorris Kerley, 76

SIERRA VISTA — James Kerley, local prominent attorney, passed away on February 19, 2020. James was born in Dill City, Oklahoma April 8, 1943. As an infant, James and his family moved to Prescott, Arizona. James graduated from Prescott High School.
James continued his education at Arizona State University, where he earned a degree in Philosophy in 1968. While at ASU, he obtained the highest grade average in Philosophy in the history of ASU. He was honored to receive private instruction from the Dean. James continued his education at Duke University where he earned his Juris Doctor Degree from Duke School of Law. James returned to Arizona to build his law practice with offices in Bisbee, Sierra Vista, and Tucson. James was appointed to the Board of Governors, served in the capacity of City Attorney for several cities in Cochise County in civil and criminal law, before focusing his career in the area of malpractice and personal injury law. His family was proud that he chose to defend the church in the Miracle Valley Melee.
Throughout his life, James found solace in helping others, camping, hiking, exploring nature, and read every book he could get his hands on. Although he did not make it through Weight Watchers, James enjoyed cooking often, exploring many types of culinary cuisines and enjoyed life with his children and grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his parents: Edgar Kerley and Elizabeth (Betty) Evans and his brother, Delmar Kerley. James was loved by his children: William Kerley, Andria Meinl, John Kerley and Lauren Kerley as well as his grandchildren: Austin Finell, Ryanne Kerley and John Kerley II. He was also survived by his former spouse of 23 years, Katherine M. Kerley. The family has planned a private memorial.
