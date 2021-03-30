James L. Hicks, 76

SIERRA VISTA — With great sadness the family of Jim Hicks would like to share that on March 23, 2021 he traveled on to meet the Lord. He died peacefully at home after bravely battling Lewy Body Dementia and a recent fall. His burial will be noon April 1, at the Southern Arizona Veteran's Cemetery, in Sierra Vista Arizona. Jim was born in West Virginia to John and Virginia Hicks on July 22, 1941.
He grew up in San Diego, California and graduated from San Diego State University. He enlisted in the US Army and served in the Military Police in Korea at the DMZ with the 1st Cavalry and then in Vietnam with the 716th Military Police units. After completing his military service, he was a Special Agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). During that time he had assignments in Los Angeles, California, Albuquerque New Mexico, San Diego, California, Brunswick, Georgia, and Seattle, Washington, where he retired. The family moved to Arizona and lived in Rio Verde before moving to Sierra Vista in 2005 and settled in Winterhaven. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sherrin, and daughters Barbara Gilchriest of San Diego, Katheryn Gideon in San Diego, and Patricia Matthew of Puyallup Washington, he also leaves behind seven grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
