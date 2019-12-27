Date of Death: December 27, 2019

Funeral Services: Visitation on Tuesday, December 31 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1655 S Del Sol, Sierra Vista. Funeral services following 9:30 a.m. Interment at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery.

