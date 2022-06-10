James LeRoy Furry, 75
SIERRA VISTA — James LeRoy Furry passed away peacefully at 3:14, May 7, 2022, due to complications from lymphoma. He was surrounded with love, by his family. Jim was born on January 26, 1947, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. He spent his childhood in Missouri and met the love of his life when he was 17. He married his high school sweetheart, Donna on August 27, 1966. Jim worked extremely hard and had a brilliant mind. Both his work ethic and his brilliance transformed the future for him and his entire family. He graduated from the University of Missouri-Rolla with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He continued his education and graduated with a master’s degree and later became a registered Professional Engineer. His career took them to Detroit, Michigan; Mayfield, Kentucky; Sierra Vista, Arizona; Seoul, Korea; and back to Sierra Vista, Arizona. Along this path they welcomed their son, Travis Furry and their daughter, Tiffany Olds. Jim retired as the Command Engineer for NETCOM and then began his second career as the Manager of the MI Military Store. Jim and Donna spent nearly 56 years building a life together. As a result, Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Marie (Gettinger) Furry, and his children Travis (Mary) Furry and Tiffany (Kyle) Olds. He is also survived by the ultimate joys in his life, his grandchildren: Taylor (Julia) Furry, Cameron Barton, Emileigh Furry and Kaedynn Olds. He is also survived by his siblings, Sharon (Lonnie) Kennon, Carol Peery, Kevin (Terri) Furry and Roger Furry. He is preceded in death by his parents, Orville Furry and Dollie Furry and his siblings Junior Furry, Hilda (Bob) Tiefenauer, Carl Furry and Robert Furry. If you have spent time in Sierra Vista, your path has probably crossed with Jim, because he never met a stranger. He loved coaching his children and grandchildren in various sports and played softball for 30 years. He loved watching his kids and grandkids participate in their activities. Jim also loved teaching his family and passed on a love of Math and History to kids and grandkids. As a lover of everything Math, he passed away on the first three digits of PI. Our family would like to send a special thank you to Priscilla, Dr. Guarino, Branden, Matthew, Dr. Spaid, Dr. Meyer, Molly, and all the other wonderful staff for their outstanding care at Canyon Vista Medical Center.
A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at Hatfield Funeral Home on June 18, 2022, at 11:00 am with a visiting hour at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.