James Michael Stone, 62

SIERRA VISTA — James Michael Stone age 62, was born May 22, 1959 in Douglas, Arizona to William “Bill” and Louise Stone. He passed away Monday December 27, 2021 at the Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Jim was a true Sierra Vista native. Raised in Sierra Vista, he graduated from Buena High School in 1977. From an early age in life he enjoyed playing sports, and helping his dad run various businesses. Anybody that had the pleasure of meeting Jim instantly became part of his family. He was kind, thoughtful, full of life, loving and a great husband and father. Jim’s passions in life included golfing with his friends and family, enjoying a good meal with his wife, and more recently spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife Sadie, son Taylor Stone (Kristie), his grandchildren Briggs and River, his brother Bill Stone (Nancy), nephew Myles, niece Arielle, and truthfully anybody that had spent a little time with him. His family would like to thank all the people who have been there for them through this very difficult time.
At this time no plans have been made for a funeral service. The family has decided to have a celebration of his life at a later date in time.
In lieu of flowers and food, his family will be setting up a college fund for his grandchildren (6264 S. Zelda Drive, St. George, Utah 84790)
He will be forever missed, but knowing him he wouldn’t want us to dwell on this tough time but to rather remember all of the good times we shared with him. Rest in peace.