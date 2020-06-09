SIERRA VISTA—James P. Cesped, 87, passed peacefully on June 7. He was born March 2, 1933 in New York City, and was one of six siblings. He proudly served in the Korean War while based in Japan and was honorably discharged in 1954. Prior to retirement he spent over 20 years as a customs broker, President of G.F.I. Customs Brokerage. During this time he met Christine Jones, his future wife. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 32 years in 2017.
Jim and Christine moved to Arizona in 1999. Known to laugh and joke easily, he enjoyed going to dinner, playing shuffleboard and cards with his dear friends in Sierra Vista. Jim was a member of the local Elks and VFW.
Private services will be held Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020. Following services, those who knew James are welcome to meet at his home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
