James Patrick O’Brien, 99

CHANDLER — James Patrick O’Brien passed away peacefully in the evening hours of March 28, 2022 at Chandler Regional Medical Center. He was 99 years, six months short of his hundredth birthday.
He was born in Ballyjamesduff, County Cavan, Ireland to Thomas Leo and Mary Anne (Smith) O’Brien on September 12, 1922.
Jim, as he was known by his friends, is survived by his children Kevin James O’Brien (Mary B. Coyle) of Hereford, Arizona, and Barry Patrick O’Brien (Katsumi) of Chandler, Arizona, four grandchildren, Clare O’Brien, David Pletka (Cheyenne), Shannon and Sean O’Brien, and one great grandchild, Carter James Pletka. He is also survived by his Brother Morgan O’Brien (Dorothea) of Herndon, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Helen (Christ) O’Brien, his daughter Eileen O’Brien, and his brothers Arthur, Bernard, Peter, Paul, Robert, Thomas, and John O’Brien, and his sisters Mary, Anna, Molly, Rose, Katherine, Eleanor, and Lily.
In 1926 Jim emigrated from Ireland with his family to Far Rockaway, New York. He served his country in World War II as a ship’s engineer in the United States Merchant Marine. He crewed onboard Liberty ships sailing on the dangerous North Atlantic convoys carrying desperately needed supplies and weaponry to our allies Britain and the Soviet Union. He was under frequent attack by enemy aircraft and U boats, once spending days on a life raft after his ship was torpedoed.
After the war he married Helen; they’d known each other since they were students at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parochial School in Far Rockaway, New York. They were married for 51 years, until her death in 2000. Soon after his oldest son Kevin was born, Jim left the Merchant Marine to be with his new family. He accepted a job with The Panama Canal Commission as engineer on the dredge Mindi, excavating the canal to keep it deep enough for ships to transit safely. During that time Jim and his family enjoyed the tropical beaches, explored Spanish colonial ruins, and cruised rivers and canal backwaters on the motor launch Don Q.
Following a two year stint on the Panama Canal, Jim returned Stateside with his wife and young son to work as a boiler and machinery inspector for the Employers’ Group Insurance Company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Jim was a diligent and conscientious employee and was rewarded with promotions and transfers to company offices in Dallas, Texas and Los Angeles, California, where he worked as engineering supervisor and later, risk control superintendent until his retirement. He served his community, first as a volunteer firefighter in Brookhaven, Pennsylvania. After retirement, he drove Senior Volunteer patrols and staffed the front desk at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department station in Industry, California. Jim received several awards during his time there, including Volunteer of the Year, Certificate for Distinguished Service, and recognition for having served more than 10,000 hours as a volunteer. He worked there for many years, nearly as long as his career with the insurance company!
While living in California, Jim became a close friend of Tom Winegar, a chemistry teacher and sponsor of the Field Science Club at Glen A. Wilson High School in Hacienda Heights, California. He began by accompanying his daughter Eileen and son Barry on camping trips with the club. After that, he enjoyed many camping trips with Tom to Baja California, Mexico.
He enjoyed tending his beautifully landscaped backyard garden in California, often spending afternoons there reading and watching the birds, especially the hummingbirds that buzzed and hovered around the feeders. He once trained a blue jay to fly over and take a peanut from his outstretched hand. He also adopted two desert tortoises who helped keep the lawn dandelion-free.
Above all, Jim was a lifelong Catholic, and a caring and generous husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather. He was a constant reader, and through his example instilled a love of learning in his children, who inherited his gifts of music, love of languages, and humor.
Everyone who knew Jim will miss his wit and lively, adventuresome spirit. Fair winds and following seas, Jim. Safe home and be at peace forever with your beloved wife Helen and daughter Eileen.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 30, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1345 Turnbull Canyon Road, Hacienda Heights, California, beginning at 11:30 am. Rosary preceding at 11:00 am.