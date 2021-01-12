WILLCOX — James Porter Hawley was born October 4, 1942 in Decatur, Illinois. He went by Jim. He entered his eternal home in heaven January 6, 2021. His parents were Lorraine and Lynden Porter Hawley. They preceded him in death. Survivors are his wife, Marilyn of 57 years and 5 months; son, Rodger (Rose) in Jupiter, Florida; daughter, Debbie Hawley Atchison in Vail, Arizona; granddaughters, Kendra Curtis, Salem, Oregon and Sarah Knight, Tucson, Arizona; three great-grandchildren, Khloe, Gabriel and Olivia in Salem, Oregon.
His family moved to Tucson in 1952. He has a friend in Albuquerque that he has known since fourth grade. They have kept in touch all these years. Both became Ham Radio operators in High School and belonged to a club for “Hams.” He went to the U of A for two years. He met his wife to be after his first year in college through his Mom who worked at Mountain Bell. His Dad had wanted him to be an accountant but that wasn’t to be. He wasn’t suited for a desk job. He married Marilyn Toll on August 10, 1963 after serving six months in the Air National Guard at Chanute Air Force Base in
Rantoul, Illinois. He continued in the Guard for ten years serving one weekend a month and two weeks each spring in another state.
Jim completed his second year of college. In July of 1964, he decided to go to Illinois and get a job on the railroad. He maintained railroad crossing signals as far as Adrian, Michigan. He traveled each week from Lafayette, Indiana, so we rented an apartment in Decatur, Illinois. After a few months he was able to start his apprenticeship as an electrician in Decatur.
In 1968 we moved back to Tucson, Arizona. The railroad needed electricians. Jim was hired as a full fledged electrician even though he had a year or more to finish as an apprentice. He transferred to engine service in 1980 and loved running trains between Tucson and Yuma or to El Paso. He transferred to work out of El Paso, Texas in 1990 where he had more seniority. We lived in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Three years later we moved back to Tucson. He retired after 39 years of service. He fell in love with classic tractors and we moved to Willcox, Arizona in 2007 where he could add to his collection. He enjoyed 18 years of retirement.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to your charity of choice. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
