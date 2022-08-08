James Robert Thompson, 76

WILLCOX — James Robert Thompson passed away at home in Willcox on August 5, 2022, at the age of 76. He was born in Phoenix on January 31, 1946, to Lawrence W. "Tommy" Thompson and Elizabeth J. "Liz" (Madden) Thompson. James served in the United States Army from 1965 until 1968 and was a Vietnam veteran. In 1973 he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Arizona State University and worked as a mechanical engineer on production equipment for various products. On July 3, 1989, in Reno, Nevada he married Audrey M. Kimzey who survives him. He is also survived by children Scott (Chrystalee) Thompson of Texas, Sarah (Tommy) Gulino of Oregon, Noreen Logan of Willcox, Chuck (Yvette) Bartling of Montana, Derek (Carrie) Bartling of Globe. He is survived by his grandchildren Colbey, Landon, Ryleigh, Gage, Kira, Sheena, Chad, Kayla, Tyler, DJ, and Damen along with twelve great grandchildren. James loved to work with his hands, particularly enjoyed auto restoration and customizing cars. At his request no formal services are planned. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

