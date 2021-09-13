If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA— James "Tony" Coe, 63, passed away at UC San Diego Medical Center due to a tragic car accident. He spent that morning doing what he loved, fishing in the ocean.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Margaret Coe and brother Larry Randolph Coe.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Marie (Craft) Coe, his three daughters, Aimee LaTonya Coe, Mary Marie (Coe) Gorman, and Sara Jean Coe, his son Michael Lee Coe, his son-in-law, Tommy Lee Gorman Jr, his grandson, Tommy Lee Gorman III, his brothers, Scott Allen Coe, and Douglas LeRoy Coe, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and colleagues who will all miss him dearly.
James was born into a sharecropping contract in Hartsville, South Carolina on April 30, 1958. His mother pushed hard for him to be able to leave the fields to attend school. He read every book in the library and had perfect attendance. He graduated from Hartsville High. In 1977 at 19 years old he joined the US Army. His military achievements include service in the Persian Gulf War where he earned the Kuwait Liberation Medal and the Army Commendation Medal for his role in support of Operation Desert Storm. After 20 years in 1997 he retired at Fort Huachuca and became a government contractor. In 2003 he joined US Customs and Border Protection where he served as a Field Technology Officer for the last 18 years.
He was a football fan and animal lover, he loved to garden and fish, he loved his family, his career, his church, and he loved the Lord. He overcame many hardships and obstacles but was always kind to everyone. He will be most remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor.
At 9-10 AM there will be a viewing at SV 1st Church of God in Christ, 100 W Nelson Drive. 10-11 AM Homegoing services at SV 1st Church of God in Christ, 100 W Nelson Drive noon- Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.