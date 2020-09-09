James Toresdahl, 67

SIERRA VISTA — On Monday, September 7, 2020, James Toresdahl, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 67. Jim was born on January 4, 1953, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Richard and Dorothy Toresdahl. He received his Elementary Education degree from the University of Arizona and taught for 30 years at Palominas Elementary. He coached wrestling and softball and loved watching University of Arizona basketball. He married Juanita Toresdahl (Ingram) in 1984, and they had two children, Kari and Ben. Jim is survived by his father, Richard; siblings, Dennis (Ann), Jeffrey (Lynda), Barbara (Richard Smith); wife, Juanita; two children, Kari (Peter Miller) and Benjamin; two grandchildren, Joyce Ann and Olle James Miller; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service has not been planned at this time due to the pandemic. Donations can be sent to your favorite animal or children’s charity or your neighborhood school.

