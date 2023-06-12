James Woods, 94

PEARCE—James (Jim) Earl Woods of Pearce, Arizona, died peacefully in his sleep on April 7, 2023, at age 94. Jim was born in Ada, Oklahoma, on January 17, 1929, to James Fredrick Woods and Winifred (Brantley) Woods. He grew up sharecropping with his parents in Ada along with his five siblings: Lester Woods, Kenneth Woods, Herman Woods, Altina Jacobs, and Lois Castillo. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, and by his wife, Alva Louise Woods in 2021.

As an adult, Jim lived for one year in Brooklyn, New York, then a few years in southern California, and then 25 years in Warren, Oregon, where he raised his family. Jim spent his retirement years in Pearce, Arizona, where he lived for 30 years.

