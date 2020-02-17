Jana Adriana Clay, 73

SIERRA VISTA–Jana Adriana Clay age 73, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, was born June 14,1946 in Slovakia, passed away February 10, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Jana was a one of a kind character, an authentic woman who lived life freely, on her terms and without limits. She was a loving mother of 3 daughters, bearing her image of strength and uniqueness. Jana’s impact was felt in every life she touched and she touched every life she encountered.
Jana was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughters Denise (Jonathon) Serna of Tucson, Arizona, Cory (Paul) Longwell of Vail, Arizona, Adriane (Thomas) Scharr of Schvanstetten, Germany, and 3 grandchildren.
Jana is forever loved and will never be forgotten. This world is a better place for having had her in it. L’chaim.
