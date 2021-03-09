Jane “Janie” Ellen Eastburn, 64
TUCSON — Jane “Janie” Ellen Eastburn, caring mother, sister, and friend passed away at her home in Tucson, Arizona on January 28, 2021, at the age of 64.
Janie was born at the US Navy hospital in San Diego, California and spent her primary school years in Fairfax, Virginia until graduating from James W. Robinson High School in 1974. Soon after graduating High School, Janie moved to Bisbee, Arizona where she lived and raised her family for the next 36 years. In 2010 she relocated to Tucson, Arizona and worked for Coventry Health Care as a Medical Billing and Coding agent until she retired in 2018.
Family and friends of Janie knew her for being kind, caring and compassionate towards others. She always looked to seek out the “best” in people and the world. It was always important for her to help those in need, and she regularly supported local charities. When not trying a new recipe in the kitchen or curling up with a good book, Janie loved to spend time tending to her plants and garden. She also cared dearly for animals and would rarely be seen without her beloved companion, her dog Pearl.
Janie is survived by her son Peter (Christine) Eastburn, sister Carol (Geoff) Gartner, sister Glenda (Ritchie) Martinez, brother Richard (KC) Dickman, sister Julie (Richard) Reno, numerous nieces and nephews, and former husband Phil Eastburn. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Arlene Dickman and her brother Robert Dickman Jr.
Due to COVID, a private memorial service will be held on March 12 at 3pm. The service may be viewed live at the following link: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/49768 In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to consider a donation in her name to one of the charities she supported: The Salvation Army, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.
