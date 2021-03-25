SIERRA VISTA — Jane Louise Kocsis (McElheny), 80 of Sierra Vista passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 in Sierra Vista. Jane, the daughter of the late William H. and Bernardine McElheny was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on November 4, 1940.
Jane resided in Sierra Vista for the past 41 years. She worked as an Executive Assistant for Wick Communications for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading, and working in her yard.
Jane is survived by her husband of 48 years, John T. Kocsis: daughter, Pamela L. Perry: two sons, Robert W. Perry and John S. Kocsis, daughter in law Heide A. Kocsis (Briles) and six grandchildren: Jack Kocsis, Jorie Kocsis, Courtney Perry, Cameron Perry, Abel Perry, and Katherine Perry.
Family and friends are asked to attend a graveside service for Jane on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00a.m. at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista.
Hatfield Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
