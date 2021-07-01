SIERRA VISTA —Janet A. Dean, 86 of Sierra Vista peacefully passed away in the afternoon of Tuesday June 22, 2021 to join her parents and sister.
Jan, a computer specialist, was a long-term civil employee of the U.S. Army. Jan was also very active locally, serving as president of the Tombstone and Sierra Vista Art Associations and was also active in the Palo Verde Palettes.
After retirement Jan and her husband travelled extensively visiting Australia, England, Russia and Alaska.
Jan is survived by her husband Tom, one son Jim, one daughter Debbie, four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great-great grandsons.