SIERRA VISTA — Janet Katherine (Boyd) Feutz, 78, passed away suddenly at home in Sierra Vista, Arizona on May 30th, 2022. She lived a life of love, laughter, and service to her community, always putting the needs of others above her own.
She was born and raised on the family farm in Hartford, Wisconsin to Harold and Ramona (Janz) Boyd. Janet graduated from Hartford High School in 1961 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She was employed as a teacher’s aide at Hartford High School prior to her marriage in 1966 to Lester Feutz of Rubicon, Wisconsin. For 28 years, as a strongly dedicated Army aviation wife, she lived in multiple stateside posts as well as in Germany for two tours to Heidelberg and Berlin. Captivated by the beauty of the Southwest, they retired in Sierra Vista in 1994. Janet had been a faithful member of the Main Post Chapel and choir, Protestant Women of the Chapel, Fort Huachuca Officer’s Wives Club, Sierra Vista Women’s Club, Retired Officer’s Wives Group, and a local archaeology organization.
Janet loved music, harmonizing, and was a talented singer and piano player. Growing up, one of her favorite places to sing was the nearby woods on the family farm, a calming place for her to sneak away and savor the peace and quiet. She enjoyed socializing with family and friends, and although she was usually one of the last people to arrive, she was always one of the last people to leave. Known for being somewhat loquacious, she never met a stranger, as every person was just a friend she had yet to meet. Janet was an incredibly kind, loving, and thoughtful person who would go out of her way to help family, friends, or neighbors in need. She consistently distributed her infamous Dove chocolates to all the community members and friends she encountered as she went about her day.
She is preceded in death by her devoted husband Lester, of 49 years (2015), brother James (2010) and sister-in-law Yvonne (2022).
Janet is survived by two loving children, daughter Amy, and son, Andrew (Jennifer) and three dear grandchildren, Jaycee, Luke, and Nate. She is also survived by her siblings Joyce of Wisconsin, Harold Jr. (Lori) of Arizona and Mary (Barney) of Texas. We dearly love and miss her.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to VICaP or the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center. Memorial services will be held at 12pm on Friday, June 10th, 2022 at the Main Post Chapel, Fort Huachuca, with light refreshments and fellowship immediately to follow. Interment will be private at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.