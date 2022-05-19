Janet M. Richards, 90

SIERRA VISTA — Janet Louise (Maccabee) Richards went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a very brief illness while at home on Tuesday May 17th. She was born January 1, 1932 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Vernon and Elva (Morse) Maccabee, graduating from Northborough High School in 1949 and Fisher College in Boston, Massachusetts in 1951. She was employed by General Electric Co. in Schenectady, New York prior to her marriage in August 1953 to Howard Charles Richards of Jamesburg, New Jersey. For over thirty years as a dedicated and active Army Signal Corps wife, she lived in Germany (nine years), Thailand (two years) and multiple stateside posts. Ft. Huachuca being their last duty station (1980), they retired in Sierra Vista in 1984. Janet had been a faithful member of the Main Post Chapel and choir, Protestant Women of the Chapel, Ft. Huachuca Officers Wives Club, Sierra Vista Woman’s Club, Christian Women’s Club, Red Cross volunteer, Retired Officers Wives Group, Officers Christian Fellowship, Low Vision Support Group and a member of First Christian Church.
Janet devoted her life to her Christian faith, family, church and community as well as enjoying travel, RVing, collecting napkins, reading, UofA Wildcats basketball and Arizona Diamondbacks baseball. A great listener, she made many friends over the years, staying in touch with most of them and playing games daily till the week she died.
Preceded in death are her parents, her devoted husband Howard, of 63 years (2017), grandson Jeremiah Eugene Richards (2016) and brother Gordon Maccabee (2021). Janet is survived by three loving children: sons Douglas (Brenda) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jeffrey (Janice) of Sierra Vista, and daughter Margery (Gary) Brzozowski, of Sierra Vista. She cherished her eight grandchildren all of whom graduated from Buena High School and supported all their activities: Jeremy (Shirley) Richards, Jody (Robert) Cook, Jessica Robson, Joshua (Kayley) Richards, David, Sara, Abigail Brzozowski and Rachel (Paul) Smith. Eight great grandchildren, London, Cariad, Milee, Shannon, Taylor, Harper, Janice and Brooke were also her pride and joy. Many family members were present to celebrate mom’s 90th birthday this year! She is also survived by her siblings Marilyn (Bob) Kagels of CT and John (Laverne) Maccabee of Kentucky.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022 at First Christian Church, 55 Kings Way, with a reception following. A private inurnment will be held later at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org. Arrangements by Hatfield Funeral Home. Online condolences, please visit www.hatfieldfh.com.