MELBOURNE, FLORIDA — Janice Alice McKee, of Melbourne, Florida passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022, at the age of 92.

Janice was born on December 6, 1929, in Moore, Montana to the late Clarence Olund and Lillian Silvernail. She moved with her family to Silverdale, Washington in 1937 and this was her first of many travel adventures in her life. She attended Central Kitsap High School and Janice later met her future husband, Gordon L Ruef. They were married in 1948 and were soon blessed with a son, Gordon Michael and shortly after a daughter, Linda Diane. Gordon was called back into the Korean War and the young family made their way to Lompoc, California where Gordon taught in a Military Prison. With the war ending, the family returned to Bremerton and Gordon resumed his pursuit of a career as a Naval Architect. Together, Janice and Gordon nurtured their love of the game of golf as Members of Kitsap Golf and Country Club.

