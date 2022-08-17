MELBOURNE, FLORIDA — Janice Alice McKee, of Melbourne, Florida passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022, at the age of 92.
Janice was born on December 6, 1929, in Moore, Montana to the late Clarence Olund and Lillian Silvernail. She moved with her family to Silverdale, Washington in 1937 and this was her first of many travel adventures in her life. She attended Central Kitsap High School and Janice later met her future husband, Gordon L Ruef. They were married in 1948 and were soon blessed with a son, Gordon Michael and shortly after a daughter, Linda Diane. Gordon was called back into the Korean War and the young family made their way to Lompoc, California where Gordon taught in a Military Prison. With the war ending, the family returned to Bremerton and Gordon resumed his pursuit of a career as a Naval Architect. Together, Janice and Gordon nurtured their love of the game of golf as Members of Kitsap Golf and Country Club.
When Gordon transferred to the Main Navy in Washington, D.C. In 1961, the Ruef Family resided in Fairfax, Virginia. Here Janice was able to pursue her love of arts and crafts and floral design by joining several garden clubs. The family were also members of Chantilly National Golf and Country Club where they expanded their games to compete in state and local tournaments.
Upon retirement, the couple returned to Bremerton, where Gordon worked as a consultant and they continued to travel and play golf. After Gordon's untimely death in February of 1980, Janice began to rebuild her life in Bremerton.
Janice met Ray McKee and after a long courtship, the couple married on August 16, 1986. After Ray’s retirement, the couple had a home built in Sierra Vista, Arizona, played golf and traveled throughout the United States and Mexico in their RV. They were active in the Elks Lodge and active in the Lutheran Church. Janice belonged to several quilting circles and both enjoyed an active social life.
Ray passed away in January of 2021 during surgery and shortly thereafter Janice moved to Florida to be close to her son and daughter-in-law. In August of 2021 she moved into Inspiritas Assisted Living and lived there until passing from Natural Causes at the age of 92 on June 27 with her family at her bedside.
Janice enjoyed traveling, as well as spending time with her family and friends. She had a love for birds, especially cardinals and hummingbirds. Golf, cooking and crafts were other passions and she loved to track the history of her family. She was always sharing a new story or picture of a long lost ancestor. In short, she lived life to the fullest with no regrets and wanted to know where everything fit in her family's story.
Janice was preceded in death by both of her parents, and her daughter Linda Diane Simmons.
Janice is survived by her loving son, Gordon Michael Ruef and his wife, Melania; grandchildren, Erin Danielle McDonald and Whitney Nicole Ruef; sister, Bonnie Loop; great grandson, Jackson Adam James Ramos; many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Southern Arizona Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona, on August 26th at 12 o'clock noon. Guests should arrive at the cemetery between 11:30 and 11:40, to assemble for the procession to the shelter. After the service, family and friends are invited to gather at the Sierra Vista Elks Lodge at #1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista, Arizona. for lunch and an exchange of memories.