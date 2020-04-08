Janice Anderson, 77

SIERRA VISTA — Janice (Jan) Dee Rankin Anderson passed away peacefully at home with her family in Sierra Vista, Arizona on April 8, 2020. Jan was born on September 4, 1942, in Ray, Arizona to Byron McKnight Rankin and Lena Nadine Baker. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, sister, brother, and her husband Quinten. Jan along with her sister, Dorla Zee (Adams), and brother, David Rankin moved to McPherson, Kansas with their parents in 1946. Her parents divorced, and a special stepfather, Charles France Dunlap, entered her life, giving love and stability to the entire family. In McPherson, Kansas, Janice graduated from McPherson High School and attended McPherson College. In 1960, she met the love of her life, Quinten Dale Anderson, marrying on June 2, 1963. The Anderson family, Danish to the core, full of love, goodness and laughter, was a gift to this young bride and continued to be throughout her life. Quinten and Jan moved to Hutchinson, Kansas and welcomed two children, Kristen and Erick. In 1985 the family moved to Shawnee, Kansas. In Kansas City, Kansas Jan worked for many years in the executive offices of Marion Laboratories (Sanofi) and then in the executive offices of The University of Kansas Hospital. When her husband retired the couple moved to Raymore, Missouri where they enjoyed being part of the community at Foxwood. Jan continued to work and retired in 2009. To the heartbreak of the family, Quinten died on November 27, 2011. In 2013, after her husband’s passing Jan returned to Arizona to make her home with her son and family in Sierra Vista. Jan loved Cochise County, whose natural beauty filled her life with so many moments of wonder. To her great joy, she also found Sky Island Unitarian Universalist Church and its principles of living, loving and giving and the many cherished friends who are members there. After moving back to Arizona Jan met her dearest friend David Hall and formed a special bond. His children and grandchildren drew her into their family circle and gave her so much unconditional love. Jan is survived by her son, Erick Anderson (Shin), daughter, Kristen Dunham (Steve), grandchildren, Josh Tennison, Dane Dunham, Jaden Auckly (Ryan), and Cayla Anderson. In addition she leaves many loved Anderson, Baker, Rankin, and Adams family members across the country, and an especially beloved Cousin Kent Dobson.
At Jan’s wish, there will be no services at this time. Instead, she says to all her family and friends, “Go, love intentionally, extravagantly, unconditionally. The world so needs and waits for the light that is you.” The family is asking for donations to be made in Jan’s honor to Valor Hospice Care, 1048 E. Fry Blvd, Suite E, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635 in lieu of flowers.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.