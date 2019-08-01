Janice Carol (Wyatt) Casey, 78

SIERRA VISTA— Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Janice Carol Casey, died unexpectedly early Monday morning, July 29, 2019. Jan was a loving and faithful wife to Samuel B. Casey (Barney) and gave him unending support in all his endeavors. She was a mother to Samuel Joseph and Sara Jane; grandmother to Brooke Alana, Mason Alexander, Samuel John and Elisabeth Sarah; and great-grandmother to Haden Matthew all of whom she loved and supported to the end.
Jan was born in Salinas, California on February 7, 1941, to Joseph B. Wyatt and Florine E. Wyatt. She, and her younger brother, David, were raised in Visalia in California’s Central Valley. Her life was centered around her family, far and near, and her church. She welcomed Jesus Christ into her life at an early age and never wavered in her devotion to God and His people.
Jan graduated from Mt Whitney High School in Visalia in 1959 and Westmont College near Santa Barbara, California in 1963. She taught school in Santa Barbara and Fresno and one year at Faith Academy in the Philippines. She met her husband shortly after returning from the Philippines in November 1970. They were married in Fresno on October 1, 1971, and moved to Kearney, Arizona where her husband taught school. They also lived in Prescott, Arizona and finally settled in Sierra Vista in 1975 where they have lived for the last 44 years.
Visiting hours for Janice will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Janice on Monday morning, August 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Sierra Vista Baptist Church, 215 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. A private burial will be held at Cochise Memory Gardens, Charleston Road, Sierra Vista.
Jan was excited about life and “good to go” on a moment’s notice. She took care of her husband and her children and managed the home with a gracious spirit. We know she is now in the presence of her Lord and numerous family and friends who have gone on before her. We look forward to joining her when our journey is done.
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His godly ones."
