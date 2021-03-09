Janice Lee McCullough, 87
HUACHUCA CITY — Janice L. McCullough went to be with her maker on February 12, 2021. She was born in Wagner, South Dakota. She graduated high school in Wagner, South Dakota, class of 1951.
She married Gene Earl McCullough March, 25, 1985.
Janice is survived by her children: Danial Nelson, Loren Nelson (Died), Don Nelson, Lon Nelson, Denice (Still born). Grandchildren: Dylan, Wyatt, Andrew, Samual, Madelyn and Cheyenne (All Nelson).
She is preceded in death by: mother, Almira Cowell /Troxell/ Moore, father Lonen Euggene Troxell, brother Donald Grant Troxell and Noel Eugene Troxell.
Positions she held in Huachuca City Arizona were Food Commodities Distribution, Senior CTD Manager, Library Board member, Citizen of the year award, Huachuca City Elementary school Administrator, 7-11 store (now the New Circle K.)
She lived in many different places in her life, Wagner, South Dakota, 10 Mile Lake Oregon, Grant Heights, Japan, Oahu Hawaii, Nebraska, Storm Lake, Iowa, Flagstaff, Arizona, Huachuca City, Arizona, Ogdensburg, New Jersey, Huachuca City, then Elgin (35 years).
