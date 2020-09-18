SIERRA VISTA — Janice M. Baker left this world on the evening of September 17, 2020. She passed due to lung cancer.
Jan was born on November 30, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to Roger Paul Lynn and Edith Amy Lynn (Ogden). She was preceded in death by her parents; her last husband Ted Baxter, of New York; her two sisters Carol Brau and Gail Gonzales; and a daughter Bette Jean Carrillo.
She is survived by her children: Barbara Robinson of Detroit, Michigan; Brenda Belden of New York; Beverly Banks of Florida; and Brian Banks of Ohio; and all their children. She is survived by her brother David Lynn of Tucson and Mario A. Gonzales of Sierra Vista her brother in law.
Jan was primarily raised and lived most of her life in New Jersey and New York, where she held multiple professions, the last being an Occupational Therapy Associate. Jan moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 2010 and enjoyed the weather, her dog and cat and many friends.
At her request there will be no services.
