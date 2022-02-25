Janice Roxanne Newton, 71
SIERRA VISTA — Janice Roxanne Newton was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loyal friend to all who cross paths with her. She was a faithful follower of Christ and lived each day with love and admiration.
Born in Newberry, South Carolina on November 19, 1950, Roxanne was faced with some challenges during her childhood. She lived in a Children’s home when she was about 8 years old for 3 years and during this time she was separated from her brothers. While living in the Children’s Home she was assigned daily chores and attended church services every Sunday. Her attendance with the church services is what gave her the solid foundation of her faith in Christ himself.
Roxanne married her first husband James Harmon Presnell on December 28, 1968, and at the age of 19, she took care of her half-sister, Karen Clevenger who was only 10 years old at the time of their mom’s passing. Roxanne at an early age became the guardian of her half-sister for about a year. She never allowed life’s circumstances to define her outcome of doing what was right. Roxanne was married to James for over 21 years and shared two daughters, Christina M. Burke and Sharon L. MacAllister.
Roxanne later married George Ralph Newton on October 24, 1992, and through the marriage gained two sons, Erick S. Newton and Greg Alan Newton, and loved them as her own. Ralph and Roxanne enjoyed their daily walks and their time traveling together over the years but most of all enjoyed the quality time that they shared together.
Roxanne was a member of Village Meadows Baptist Church and attended weekly services there for over 18 years. She was involved in the Women’s Bible Study group and volunteered her time in serving the church to include the annual Vacation Bible School registration and served in the church where help was needed. She also helped account for the weekly offerings.
Roxanne spent 27 years working as a Human Resource Director for ManTech and later retired. She loved to sketch, paint, knit, and sew. Roxanne took pleasure in waking up in the morning and sitting on the patio during warm days enjoying her cup of coffee along with her handful of nuts and mini-Oreos as she read the morning paper and studied the word of God from her bible.
Roxanne’s belief and strong foundation in Christ gave her the ability to get through the last 8 months battling her cancer. She kept fighting and did so with such grace and dignity. Unfortunately, that battle came to end when she passed on February 22, 2022. We know that she is in a much better place with no more suffering or pain. With that said, it should give us great comfort to know that one day we will be reunited.
Janice is survived by her loving husband George R. Newton, her children Erick Scot Newton, Christina Marie Burke, Gregory Alan Newton, and Sharon Li MacAllister; her (eight) grandchildren;(four) great-grandchildren; (two) brothers; (one) sister.
Janice is preceded in death by her mother Ruby Jane Jackson, her father Hurel O’Mearl Wicker, and her brother Windsor (Windy) O’Mearl Wicker.
Funeral Service will be held at Village Meadows Baptist Church of Sierra Vista on Monday, February 28, 2022. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and service will begin at 11:00 am followed by a small reception.
Our family is asking instead of flowers if a monetary donation be made to her church home Village Meadows Baptist Church or at https://pushpay.com/g/vmbconline select the one-time gift and scroll down to Roxanne Newton.
Roxanne may be gone but will forever remain in our hearts