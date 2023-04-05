Jantana Proctor, 68

SIERRA VISTA—On April 3, 2023, Mrs. Jantana Proctor departed from this earth. She passed away peacefully due to complications of dementia; with her husband, Jerry; daughter, Nina; and her sister, Wan at her side.

Jana was born in Bangkok, Thailand to father, Jira Niemhom and mother, Nuanpun Srimsombut. She was the fourth of five siblings. Her father was a senior government official in law enforcement for an entire province. Her mother was a daughter of the King of Thailand. Jana was always headstrong and independent, and at the age of 11, she traveled alone across the ocean to be an exchange student in San Francisco. She spent several years in southern California, but eventually made her way to Hawaii where she was a student at UH and supported herself through college. Through a friend she met her future husband, Jerry, who was an Army helicopter pilot stationed at Schofield Barracks. They were both runners and their first date was a half-marathon, after which Jerry took her to Jack in the Box for lunch. Ever gracious, she saw past that unglamorous start and thought he had promise. They went on many subsequent dates, including running two Honolulu marathons together. Jana followed Jerry to Fort Huachuca for MICCC and they married at Kino Chapel on March 20, 1982. From that moment on, Jana became a huge supporter of Soldiers, which prevailed the entirety of her life. They next PCS’d to Fort Hood and had a follow-on tour in South Korea, where they adopted the sparkle of their lives, their six-week-old daughter, Nina. Through 13 PCS moves, Jana was a staunch patriot and supporter of all Soldiers. Over the years, thousands of cookies have been baked to share with Soldiers and their families, especially during the holidays. Additionally, Jana was a talented painter, her interest taking her to the University of Arizona for multiple art classes.

