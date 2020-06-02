Javier Mendez Guerrero, 80    

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA—Javier was born February 27, 1940 in Don Luis, Arizona and passed away in San Diego, California on May 21, 2020 of natural causes. He attended Bisbee, Arizona Schools and played on the varsity football and basketball teams. While still in high school he joined the Arizona Army National Guard and received Army Basic Training at Fort Ord, California.
Javier joined the United States Navy in 1958. After completing recruit training he married his best friend, JoAnn Wright. He was trained as an aviation electronics technician and served in a variety of aviation assignments including Patrol, Attack, Anti-submarine, Transport, Aircraft Carrier, and shipboard Helicopter squadrons. He supervised and instructed leadership school for the Commander Fleet Air San Diego located at Naval Station North Island from 1968 through 1972. In 1974 he received an Associate degree from Southwestern Community College in Chula Vista, California. He served tours of duty as Career Counselor at Helicopter Squadron (Light) 33, where they were awarded the Golden Anchor, and Naval Air Station North Island.
While stationed at NAS North Island he officiated softball and football and was a member of the San Diego County Football Officials Association from 1967 through 1982.
After his promotion to Master Chief in 1979, he served tours as Command Master Chief, at NAS North Island, California; NAS Agana Guam; Naval Station Rota, Spain; and NAS Sigonella, Sicily. His final assignment was as Fleet Master Chief for the Commander in Chief, U. S. Naval Forces Europe.
His awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, two Navy Achievement medals, and eight Good Conduct Medals. While in Guam he received the Ancient Order of the Ancient Chamori Award, the highest award that can be given to a non-native Guamanian. The award was presented for his contribution to the Guamanian community.
Master Chief Guerrero considered it an honor and privilege to have been provided an opportunity to serve our country as an enlisted sailor. After his retirement he continued serving for 12 years as a consultant and presenter for The Navy Mutual Aid Association, an organization which provides sea service personnel with financial and family protection services.
He and his wife traveled extensively during his career and afterwards. His most memorable visit was to Reunion Island, a French Protectorate in the Indian Ocean. It is the nearest dry land directly opposite the globe from his birth place, Don Luis, Arizona. He claimed that the only way he could have gone farther from home was to have traveled in outer space.
Master Chief Guerrero was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, JoAnn, and survived by two sons, Eduardo, of Stanton, California; Miguel, of San Diego; and two daughters Diana Guerrero, San Diego, California; and Linda Redding (Maurice), of Chandler, Arizona; twelve grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Interment will be at Miramar National Cemetery at a future date.
