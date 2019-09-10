Jaward Boyd Jr. (a.k.a. Jay or JJ), 53
SIERRA VISTA—Jaward Boyd Jr. (a.k.a. Jay or JJ) passed away peacefully at Haven Care Center Sierra Vista, Arizona on September 3, 2019. As a resident of Sierra Vista for over 35 years and a Baptist Christian, he graduated from Buena High School and attended Cochise College.
He was a Veteran of US National Guard and served in Desert Storm.
His chosen profession as a long-haul Truck Driver, he shared his love of travel and experiences with everyone he met. He also was studied astronomy and was very tech savvy.
He loved his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. He was an avid fan of NFL.
He was a loving son, brother and friend.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jaward Boyd Sr.; mother, Beatrice D. Boyd; and sister, Renata LaVerne Boyd-Shirlee.
Jay is survived by his sister, Jeaneen E. Boyd; uncle, Jack Casper Broadus; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will love and miss him.
Memorial Service will be held on September 18, 2019 at Community Baptist Church and Outreach Center located at 1763 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635 from
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dinner will be served after the Service.
Services conducted by Myra Turner Services
