Jaward Boyd Jr. (aka Jay or JJ), 51
SIERRA VISTA— Jaward Boyd Jr. (a.k.a. Jay or JJ), 51, passed away peacefully at Haven Care Center Sierra Vista, Air. He was a Baptist Christian and resident of Sierra Vista for over 35 years. Jay graduated from Buena High School and attended Cochise College. He was a Veteran of the US National Guard and served in Desert Storm. His chosen profession was that of being a truck driver, and Jay loved sharing his experiences of the places he had seen and the people he had encountered. Jay's favorite past time was his love of football, and the Dallas Cowboys were his favorite team. He also studied astronomy and was tech-savvy. He was a loving son, brother, and friend. He is preceded in death by father, Jawad Boyd Sr.; mother, Beatrice D. Boyd; and sister, Renata LaVerne Boyd-Shirlee. Jay is survived by his sister, Jeaneen E. Boyd; uncle, Jack Casper Broadus III; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will love and miss him. A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019, starting a 4:30 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home, located at 830 AZ-92 in Sierra Vista. Services will follow at 5:30 p.m.
