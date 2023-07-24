Jay Allan Raschke, 84

CHANDLER—Jay Allan Raschke, born May 24, 1939 has died June 7, 2023.

Born in Massapequa, New York, he was the youngest child born to German immigrant father, Max, and nationalized German mother, Clara. His sister Joan was 14 years his senior and his brother Rich was nine years older. When asked why he was always so happy and so confident, his sister said “Jay was a beautiful child and everyone loved him and told him constantly that he was wonderful, how could he be any other way?”

