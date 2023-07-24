Jay Allan Raschke, 84

CHANDLER—Jay Allan Raschke, born May 24, 1939 has died June 7, 2023.
Born in Massapequa, New York, he was the youngest child born to German immigrant father, Max, and nationalized German mother, Clara. His sister Joan was 14 years his senior and his brother Rich was nine years older. When asked why he was always so happy and so confident, his sister said “Jay was a beautiful child and everyone loved him and told him constantly that he was wonderful, how could he be any other way?”
Raised on Long Island, New York, he moved from Freeport to Port Jefferson for his Junior year of high school. In spite of the fact that he knew no one, he managed to be elected class President. As always, friend to all, stranger to none. During his time at Port Jefferson High School he met a lovely, blond young lady named Agnes Elise.
Enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in 1959, his intelligence and obvious ability to lead, led him to Officers Candidate School where he became a Second Lieutenant. It was during this time that he realized that the pretty, witty blonde in Port Jefferson was in his future and he spent most weekends hitchhiking back to New York to spend barely 24 hours with her before he had to hustle back to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. In 1960 the romance of Jay and Agnes was recognized by the State of New York and they were married. One year later they welcomed their daughter Shannon and in 1964 John joined the family.
After leaving the Marine Corps that he loved so very much, the Raschke family moved to a little town called Sierra Vista. There he thrived, as usual, and participated in making a good city better. He decided to run for city council and literally knocked on every door to introduce himself. He won his spot on the council and soon served as mayor. His drive to better the city led to the beginnings of a new city library, better ball fields, and an improved city park to name but a few.
Working full time, coaching little league, leading the city, and still managing to make it to his children's many sporting events, speaks of his enthusiasm for life. During this time he managed to earn a Master's Degree from the University of Northern Colorado.
Jay was a Drill Instructor in the Marine Corps, President of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, a Vietnam combat veteran, Chairman of the Board for Southwest Credit union and a devoted civil servant for many years.
He loved people and touched so many lives. His light will live on in the people who knew and loved him. He was loved by many but none so much as his wife and children. He was a wonderful father and a truly loving husband. We shared him with so many people and take great pride that so many remember him with love and respect. What better legacy to leave in this world. In the tradition of the Marine Corps, which he served so honorably, we wish him “Fair winds and following seas.” His loving wife would like her last words to him to be “good night, sweet prince.”
Jay is survived by his wife Elise Agnes, his daughter Shannon (Craig) Doerer, son John (Tammy) Raschke as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
There will be a funeral mass at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Sierra Vista on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Please join us after at 3:00 PM for a celebration of his wonderful life at Sierra Suites, 391 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85635.