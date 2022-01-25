SIERRA VISTA — Jay C. Towsley, March 4, 1930 – January 21, 2022 Jay C. Towsley, 91, a 47-year resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Tucson Medical Center.Jay was born in Fruita, Colorado to Kenneth and Orena Towsley. He attended Fruita Union High School. As a life-long student, he attended University of Alaska, Anchorage, Alaska; American River College, Sacramento, California; Mohawk Community College, Utica, New York; Cochise College, Sierra Vista, Arizona and in his later years, studied annually and became a tax preparer. While in the Air Force, Jay met a fellow airman, Christina Behr, and they married in 1950. Jay was honorably discharged November 18, 1952. He also served in the civil service, Department of Defense, for over 30 years and retired from Ft Huachuca as an Air Traffic Control Specialist. Ever the servant, Jay continued to serve his friends and the community as a member of the Elks, the American Legion, the Huachuca Gem and Mineral club, preparing taxes and as a handy-man to anyone in need.
Jay is survived by his daughters: Pamela J. Arvizu of Monument, Colorado; Janice R. Morbeck of Clarksville Tennessee; Sharon A. Brunson of Syracuse, Utah; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Towsley of Niles, Ohio. He is also survived by his brother, Hugh Adelbert Towsley of Onalaska, Minnesota; and his sister, Judith Funk of Boise, Idaho; 12 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Jay was predeceased by his loving wife, Christina (Tina) Towsley and his son, David L. Towsley.
A memorial Mass is being held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Dr., Sierra Vista, on Thursday January 27, 2022 at noon. Interment will follow at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Please join us in honoring a good man and a great role model.