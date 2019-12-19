Jay S. McFadden, 60
SIERRA VISTA—
Jay S. McFadden, 60, of Sierra Vista, Arizona lost his hard fought battle with cancer on December 17, 2019 at Chandler Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Born in Streator, Illinois on May 5, 1959 to Dean and Martha McFadden, Jay was the youngest of four children. He was preceded in death by his parents and twin sisters who died at their birth but is survived by his wife Donna, daughter Rachel Green (Paul Johnson), two granddaughters: Janece and Aaliyah Green, one son, Nicholas McFadden, his sister Nancee Antolik (Russ), two brothers Daryl (Jane) and Larry McFadden (Lois), several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jay grew up in Streator, Illinois on a farm and he loved every minute of that time, after he graduated from Woodland High School in 1977, he set off and spent most of his life as a truck driver which led him to Sierra Vista, Arizona where he met his soul mate Donna in 1989. He spent the rest of his life in Arizona while he continued to drive his truck cross country.
Helping others and fixing things was his passion, he was everyones “go to” for anything that needed repair or to be built. His sense of humor is unmatched and his laugh could make anyones day better. Nothing meant more to him than his friends and family, especially his granddaughters, being a papa was the joy of his life and he would do anything for them including dying his hair crazy colors. If you were his friend, you were a friend for life, if he loved you, he loved you with everything he had. He always wanted everyone to look on the bright side and enjoy life. He was one of a kind.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held in Sierra Vista, Arizona on December 28, 2019 from 3:00 p.m.to 5:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. 12 E Theater Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635
