Jean B. (Kellyhouse)(Martino) Goldthwaite, 83

SIERRA VISTA — Jean B. (Kellyhouse)(Martino) Goldthwaite, 83, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday September 28, 2022 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born in Griswoldville, Massachusetts on October 20, 1938, the daughter of Harvey and Bertha (Thompson) Kellyhouse. Jean grew up in Turners Falls and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 1956, where she was a baton twirler and member for the tumbler team.

