SIERRA VISTA — Jean B. (Kellyhouse)(Martino) Goldthwaite, 83, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday September 28, 2022 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born in Griswoldville, Massachusetts on October 20, 1938, the daughter of Harvey and Bertha (Thompson) Kellyhouse. Jean grew up in Turners Falls and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 1956, where she was a baton twirler and member for the tumbler team.
In her younger years, Jean was a waitress at Turnbull’s Restaurant and the Riverview in Brattleboro. After her retirement, she moved to Arizona and enjoyed visiting with her friends at the American Legion in Sierra Vista.
Jean enjoyed dancing, roller skating, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She was very fond of music from the 50s and 60s, especially Elvis. You could always find her in front of the TV, watching black and white reruns of Gunsmoke. Jean always made holidays special. She was an amazing cook, always having dinner on the table with dessert.
Jean was a drill sergeant of a mother, beyond that side of her she was a sweet, kind and generous person who would do anything for you. She made friends wherever she went. She was quick to make a comeback and if asked a question, be prepared for the truth.
Jean was fun loving and always smiling with a great sense of humor and outgoing personality.
She married John C. Martino “Hunkiss”, her high school sweetheart. They were married for twenty years and had three children together, Jeanine, Lisa and Corey. She later married Bob Underwood of Brattleboro, VT. They enjoyed many years together prior to his passing. She then married Lawrence “Goldie” Goldthwaite, spending his remaining years with him.
Among her survivors, Jean leaves her daughter, Lisa Martino of Greenfield; her grandsons, Kyle Boroski and his wife Natliya of Gill, Massachusetts, Brandyn Boroski of South Hadley, Massachusetts, Justin Chapin and his wife Melony of Bernardston, Massachusetts, and Austin Chapin and Cody Chapin, both of Greenfield, Massachusetts; great grandchildren, Caleb, Ashlyn, Avery, Luke and Hannah Chapin; and several nieces and nephews. Jean also leaves her sister in law, Marge Kellyhouse of Turners Falls and close friends Denise Grazick of Greenfield and Jerry Gremes of Arizona, as well as many other friends.
Jean was predeceased by her husbands, Bob, John and Goldie as well as her companion of many years, Jay Townsley; her son Corey Martino; her daughter, Jeannie Chapin and her fiancé Stefan Barry. She was also predeceased by her twin brother, Jimmy and other siblings, Catherine Berry, Barbara Berry, Arlene Lemay and brothers Harvey and Kenny Kellyhouse.
At the family’s request, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience at a later date.