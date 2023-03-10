Jean Davis York, 85

HEREFORD — Jean Davis York, 85, of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 1, 2023. She was predeceased by her father, RADM James Davis (USN), her mother, Ruth Davis, and her sister, Nina King. She left behind her husband of 65 years, COL Edwin York (USA), her five children (James York, Elizabeth Walsten, David York, Peter York, John York), 15 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. She also left behind numerous friends for whom this world is now a darker place without her wonderful smile and piercing blue eyes. She was deeply loved and will be terribly missed.

It is difficult to sum up the impact that Jean had on the world. As the spouse of a military chaplain, she navigated the challenges of frequent moves (both stateside and overseas) and multiple deployments with grace and dignity. As the mother of five children, she became a “Force Multiplier”, enabling each of her children to make an enduring mark on the world that would not have been possible without the guidance, love, and encouragement of their mother.

Tags