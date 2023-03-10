HEREFORD — Jean Davis York, 85, of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 1, 2023. She was predeceased by her father, RADM James Davis (USN), her mother, Ruth Davis, and her sister, Nina King. She left behind her husband of 65 years, COL Edwin York (USA), her five children (James York, Elizabeth Walsten, David York, Peter York, John York), 15 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. She also left behind numerous friends for whom this world is now a darker place without her wonderful smile and piercing blue eyes. She was deeply loved and will be terribly missed.
It is difficult to sum up the impact that Jean had on the world. As the spouse of a military chaplain, she navigated the challenges of frequent moves (both stateside and overseas) and multiple deployments with grace and dignity. As the mother of five children, she became a “Force Multiplier”, enabling each of her children to make an enduring mark on the world that would not have been possible without the guidance, love, and encouragement of their mother.
Jean also inherited a deep love of pets from her parents. As her children grew, Jean began raising and showing Pembroke Welsh Corgis, ultimately serving as the president of the Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club of America from 1996 to 1999. After she stepped down from that position, she was a member of the Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club of Southern California from 2009 through 2019, serving as a board member and recording secretary, among other roles.
In her later years, even as her aphasia robbed her of her words, she never lost her love of singing. She continued to sing the old hymns, which was a highlight of her children’s visits. Jean modeled the self-sacrificial love shown to her by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Even now, she stands faultless before Him as He utters those blessed words, “Well done, Jean, you have been My good and faithful servant. Enter into your reward.”
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Woodland Hill Presbyterian Homes and St Croix Hospice for their compassionate care of Jean in her final months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to Operation Christmas Child. Funeral arrangements to be determined. (https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/).