Jean Louise Grebe, 68

SIERRA VISTA—Jean Louise Grebe went to her Eternal Home with her Lord and Savior on February 18, 2023 from a hard fought battle with cancer. Jean was born to Eddie and Dorlene DeRudder in Billings, Montana on February 02, 1955 and grew up in the Bridger, Montana area. She graduated from Bridger High School in 1973 at which time she met the Love of her life, Bernie Grebe. They were married on July 13, 1974. Jean and Bernie farmed in the Belfry area until 1985.

In October of 1985, Jean and Bernie moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming where she supported Bernie’s long career in the Aviation Business. She worked in the Residential/Commercial Property Management Business for 20 years. In 2008 she found she was blessed with the artistic ability to make beautiful jewelry and developed her own design and production business ”Sometime Jewelry”. She worked at her jewelry until about a month ago, she had projects she wanted to finish.

