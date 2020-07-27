Jean Monica Romanowski, 75

SIERRA VISTA — Jean Monica Romanowski, age 75, of Birchwood, Wisconsin/Sierra Vista, Arizona died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home.
She was born on June 19, 1945 in Sacramento, California to Esteban and Aurelia (Festejo) Benitez. After Jean graduated from High School she attended Cosmetology School and was a hairdresser. She was married to Tommy Romanowski on November 16, 1968 in Reno, Nevada.
Jean was a softball and baseball mom. She sewed scrub hats for nurses at her daughters hospital and loved making arts and crafts.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Romanowski of Birchwood, Wisconsin; a daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Steven Boggie of Tucson, Arizona; two grandsons, Simon and Trevor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Esteban and Aurelia Benitez; and a sister, Evangeline.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Wisconsin is in charge of the arrangements.
