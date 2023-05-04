Jean Nottestad, 96

VAIL—On April 21, 2023, Jean Adaline (Warner) Nottestad, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children. After living with Lewy-Body Dementia for a number of years, Jean's body and mind have been restored in the arms of Jesus. Jean was born on November 20, 1926, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Mary Hall and James Warner. Jean graduated from Amphitheater High School in Tucson, Arizona, in 1944. She lived most of her life in North Dakota and Arizona. Throughout her life, Jean held a number of jobs: farmer, home health aid, nursing home activities director, police dispatcher, secretary to the Benson Chief of Police, City of Benson Deputy City Magistrate. Her most cherished job was mother and grandmother to seven children, 25 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Jean was an active member of the Church of the Nazarene and was instrumental in starting a Nazarene Church in Benson, Arizona. Jean loved adventure and travel. She made a skydive when she was 65 and climbed to the top of a rock-climbing wall on her 80th birthday cruise. Jean loved to take her grandchildren fishing and on hikes where she would name all of the local plants. Jean always had a productive garden, growing everything from green beans to watermelon. Jean is survived by her children: Donna Sutherland of Vandalia, Ohio; Deanna (John) Lindeman of Green Valley, Arizona; Merry (Lloyd) Armour of Vail, Arizona; Betty Kraemer of Tucson, Arizona; James (Lezlie) Kraemer of Oracle, Arizona; Loraine (Shane) Clark of Vail, Arizona; and Debra (Eduardo) Carrasco of Vail, Arizona. Jean was preceded in death by husband, Eugene L. Kraemer in 1968, and was married to Kenneth D. Nottestad for 44 years until his passing in 2013. Jean's children would like to thank the kind caregivers with Gentiva Hospice Green Valley for the loving care they provided over the long journey with dementia.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 23, 2023, at 10:00 am at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, 500 W Calle Concordia, Oro Valley, Arizona. Graveside interment will be held at Cochise Garden of Rest Cemetery, 1050 S Post Road, Benson, Arizona, on June 23 at 4:00 pm.