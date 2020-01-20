Jeanette M. Higgins, 77
SIERRA VISTA, Jeanette M. Higgins of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed into eternal grace on January 9, 2020 surrounded with three generations of family members. Jeanette, wife of David L. Higgins for a spectacular 56 years, 1 month and 2 days, was born on December 6, 1943 in Villisca, Iowa. Daughter of Willis W and Leila Marvick, she attended Villisca Elementary and High School and graduated in May of 1962. In high school she actively participated in YWCA activities, Basketball, Drama, Chorus to include Glee Club, Solo, Mixed Octet, Madrigal and All-State Music competitions. She was also a Student Council officer and Co-Editor of the Blue Jay Annual. She attended and graduated from American Beauty College in Des Moines, Iowa in 1963 to pursue a career as a Beautician.
She married her high school sweetheart, David L. Higgins on December 7, 1963 in the United Methodist Church of Villisca, Iowa. She and her husband relocated to Alamogordo, New Mexico allowing David to complete his Army enlistment as they established their first home there where her two sons, Sean and Perry, were born in 1966 and 1969. Prior to obtaining her New Mexico beautician’s license she worked at the Holloman Air Force Base Exchange and a variety of other jobs, always willing to go the extra mile for her family. She began her many years of volunteering as a Cub Scout Den Mother both in New Mexico and while residing in Stuttgart-Patch Barracks, West Germany where her husband was assigned in 1976.
She steadfastly supported her family’s many activities to include active participation in the 52nd Signal Battalion Officer’s Wife’s Club and Dependent Youth Activities. She began a long-standing interest in fine art and painting to include art instructions from Instructor Dieter Kast. She reliably and with tireless energy in a strange situation quickly adapted to three separate homes in two locations, supporting her family in Schonaich, Altdorf and Hamm, West Germany where they resided for a period of 5 years. All along, never failing as Chief Chauffeur to get her boys to the right place, right game and at the right time.
In 1979, one of the big joys of her life was a visit from her parents, Leila and Willis to West Germany. As a family, they visited many places in Europe. She kept many of those keepsakes of that trip with her the rest of her life. When her husband was reassigned to Ft. Huachuca in 1980, she smoothly and without reservation took the lead to make sure her family was relocated effeciently, she found the family’s first house in Sierra Vista, got the kids enrolled and set up a beautiful home where she prepared delicious meals, and genuinely cared for her husband and sons. She began working for the Sierra Vista City Parks and Recreation Department in 1982 where she worked until 2006. While with the Park and Recreation she helped the city youth, and seniors in many ways while also caring for her family. She also continued painting, meeting new friends, all along staying involved with youth and seniors and finding time to volunteer her time to the Sierra Vista community. She began her love of stamping and greeting card creation when she joined the Huachuca Mountain Stamp Club with which she was an avid member for the rest of her life. She was also extremely proud of her sons and their many activities and provided them with firm guidance and support through their formative years.
She was very proud of their lives and families including her wonderful grandchildren and attended and supported many of their events in Tennessee, Utah and locally, celebrating each of their High School graduations as well as a US Army Ranger and a college graduation. Upon retirement, she continued her artwork, stamping, cooking, reading, travelling with her husband, and became actively involved in the United Methodist Women. She also, supported her husband’s many hobbies, including chief Chef of the Cochise Bird Dog Club where she made amazing lunches and breakfasts loved by all the field trial gallery, judges and handlers.
She is survived by her husband, David Lee Higgins, Sierra Vista, Arizona, her sons, Sean (Julie) of Tooele, Utah; and Perry (Billy) of Nashville, Tennessee. Her Grandchildren, Shane (Nicole) of Tooele, Utah, Daniel (Taylor) of Salt Lake City, Utah, David of Memphis, Tennessee and Bethany of Nashville, Tennessee, her brother, Craig (Barbara) of Ames, Iowa and her nieces Kathy (Damian) and Michelle (Antonio) and her Grandnieces Leila, Josie and Freya, her Mother-in-law Audrea, her brother-in-law Mike (Louann) of Caballo Lake, New Mexico, her nephews Kenny Higgins, Pat and Darin Murphy, niece Kelly Murphy and many cousins.
A Celebration of Jeanette’s Life is scheduled for 28 May at the United Methodist Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona at 10:30 a.m. Cards and expressions of sympathy will be welcomed by the family at her home, 1616 Wildflower Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona. 85635. In lieu of flowers Jeanette requested donations to the United Methodist Women’s Mission in care of Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Her family extends our deepest appreciation to the Valor Hospice Nursing staff and Jeanette’s dear friends, Sandy Brown, Danny and Carol Frazier, Mickie Sidwell, Suzanne O’Neil and other members of the UMW club as well as Pastors Peter and Matt for loving care and compassion during this difficult time. Your thoughts, prayers and special attention provided enduring comfort.
