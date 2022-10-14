Jeanne Cox, 78

SIERRA VISTA — Jeanne Cox was born on October 22, 1943 to David Henry Benham and Elsa Vanderhoef Benham in Rochester, New York. Jeanne graduated from Irondequoit High School and from Centenary College. She married Bob Timmons and they had three sons, David, Rob and James. Jeanne and Bob later divorced and Jeanne moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona where her mother and two aunts lived.
In Sierra Vista Jeanne met, dated for one year, was engaged for one year, at which time she then married her Cochise College Chemistry Instructor, Brian Cox on July 4th, 1990. They became members of the Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ and enjoyed landscaping and taking care of their dogs. Jeanne died on June 27, 2022. Brian and Jeanne would have been married for 32 years on July 4, 2022.
Jeanne was loving and loved, and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her loving husband Brian Cox, her sons David Timmons (Maddy Twitty), Rob Timmons (Cathy) and their daughter Morgan, James Timmons (Agnes) and their son Jet, Jeanne's older sister Elsa Torres and Jeanne's nephew Marcos Torres (Deb), and Jeanne's niece Amy Torres. She is also survived by cousins: Kate Bennett, Dave Marcellus (Barb), and Rick Marcellus (Connie).
We thank all the caregivers who provided excellent care for Jeanne.
Jeanne's memorial service will be on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in Jeanne's name to the Music Committee at SVCUCC would be appreciated.