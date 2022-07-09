Jeanne Cox, 78

SIERRA VISTA — Jeanne Cox was born on October 22,1943 to David Henry Benham and Elsa Vanderhoef Benham in Rochester, New York. Jeanne graduated from high school and from Centenary College. She married Bob Timmons and they had three sons, David, Rob and James. Jeanne and Bob later divorced and Jeanne moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona where her mother and two aunts lived.
In Sierra Vista Jeanne met and married her Cochise College instructor, Brian Cox. They became members of the Sierra Vista United Community Church of Christ and enjoyed landscaping and taking care of their dogs. Brian continued to teach two days a week. Jeanne died on June 27, 2022. Brian and Jeanne would have been married for 32 years on July 4, 2022.
Jeanne was loving and loved, and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her loving husband Brian Cox, her sons David Timmons and his companion Maddy Twitty, Rob and Cathy Timmons and their daughter Morgan, James Timmons, his wife Agnes and their son Jet, Jeanne's older sister Elsa Torres and Jeanne's nephew Marcos Torres and his wife Deb, and Jeanne's niece Amy Torres. She is also survived by cousins: Kate Bennett, Dave Marcellus (Barb), and Rick Marcellus (Connie).
We thank all the caregivers who provide excellent care for Jeanne.
Jeanne's memorial service will be on October 22, 2022, Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sierra Vista United Community Church of Christ.
Remembrances in Jeanne's name to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.