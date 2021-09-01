If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
MESA — Jeffery Scott Yakel, 55, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Jeff was born March 3, 1966, in Decatur, Illinois. Soon after he moved to Rockford, Illinois where he grew up and graduated from East High School. He then moved with his family to Sierra Vista, Arizona and finally to Mesa, Arizona.
Jeff worked most of his adult life in the retail/customer service industry. He spent 11 years at his final job with Home Depot where he loved working with the customers and his coworkers. His infectious smile lit up the store daily. He had the kindest heart and would help anyone who needed it.
Jeff loved the family and friends in his life and found great joy in music, singing, sports (go Pacs) and most especially his dog, Baby Girl.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Donald Yakel.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Yakel; brothers, Chris (Cammy) and Fred Yakel; sister, Kim (Paul) Singer; as well as his much loved nieces, Hayley Singer, Alexia Yakel, Melanie (Bradley) Buchholz, Isabelle Yakel, and nephew Jordan Yakel.
Jeff was a six-year survivor of a horrible bicycle accident that left him paralyzed, confined to a wheelchair, and constantly battling related illnesses which required 24-hour care and ultimately shortened his life. A special thank you goes out to the Sierra Vista medics first on scene, Tucson Medical Center, Barrows Neurological Center, Hacienda, Hospice Care, and most especially Spectrum Grandview Home. You will forever be in our hearts for your love and care of Jeff.
Services for Jeff will begin with a visitation at 9:00am, Saturday, September 4, 2021. Funeral Service will begin at 9:30am followed by burial and a reception at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E Main St, Mesa, Arizona.
If you attend, in honor of Jeff’s love of sports, we ask that you wear his favorite teams. Green Bay Packers, Chicago Cubs, or U of A Wildcats.
Any team is welcome, but no Dallas Cowboys.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jeff’s name to your local animal shelter. Please share with us if you do.