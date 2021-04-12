Jeffrey Edgar, 73

Jeffrey Edgar passed away April 7, 2021 at his home in Sierra Vista with his beloved wife Cynthia by his side. Jeff was born on July 12,1947 in Ft. Collins, Colorado to Robert Foster Edgar and Olive Bowker Edgar. In the 1970s Jeff moved to Cape Cod and established a hardwood floor installation business. In 2003 Jeff and Cyndy relocated to Sierra Vista where he resided until his death. He leaves behind his wife Cynthia (Kay) Edgar, daughter Jessica and son Johnathan of Glendale, grand children Sam, Jake and Michael of Glendale, sister Leslie Sayyar (Adeeb) of North Carolina, and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by the South West Institute for Bio Advancement, a whole body donation research institute.

