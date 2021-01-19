Jeffrey L Foley, 55

SIERRA VISTA — Jeffrey L Foley passed away at Canyon Vista Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19 on December 31, 2020. He was cremated on January 8, 2021 at Hatfield Funeral Home.
Jeffery was born August 15, 1965. He was a U.S. Army veteran who enjoyed hunting and was a very avid fisherman. Jeffrey was also a former VFW post commander in Sierra Vista.
He is survived by two daughters, Karissa Foley of Sierra Vista and Mary Foley of Phoenix.
He is also survived by his mother, MaryAnn and step father, Robert Consie of Ironwood, Michigan; his brother Jim as well as step brothers, his girlfriend Shelley and several other friends and family.
