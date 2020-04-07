Jeffrey L. Perdue, 64

SIERRA VISTA — SFC Jeffrey L. Perdue passed away on April 4, 2020 surrounded by his family at home after battling cancer for the last 3 years. Jeff was born in Riverside, California on February 23, 1956 to the late Bill and Joyce Perdue. He has lived in Sierra Vista, Arizona since 1993. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Terri Perdue and children, Shauna Hartman and Billy Perdue (Kylie). He is also survived by his sister-n-law, Nancy Perdue, brother Michael Perdue (Kathy), Mother-n-law, Mary Parke-Plummer (Jeff was the only one that could call her Grandma), numerous nieces, nephews and 8 grandchildren. Jeff is preceded in death by his sons, Jeremy and Buddy Perdue and his brother, Lanny Perdue. Jeff enjoyed fishing, watching sports, boating, golfing, NHRA, Nascar and harassing anyone he could. He was one of a kind with a very big heart. As a very hard worker, he always said, “Nothing less than excellent.”
At the age of 18, Jeff joined the Army and retired after 20 years as an E7 for The Military Intelligence Center. He then worked at The Department of Corrections as a Sergeant for 20 years. He retired at the age of 58 with two retirements. He enjoyed his last 8 years of his retirement doing everything that he loved along with doing nothing, which he enjoyed. Memorial services will be at a later date once Arizona’s funeral restrictions have been lifted.
