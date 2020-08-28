Jennifer Lynn Guthrie, 40

SIERRA VISTA–In loving memory of Jennifer Lynn Guthrie, February 1, 1980 to August 24, 2020. Jennifer Lynn Guthrie left her earthly home to go be with The Lord in her heavenly home on August 24, 2020. Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Kay (Russell) Wilson and her grandparents, Edgar Fillmore Russell and Mary Ruth (Raney) Russell.
Jennifer is survived by her six loving children, Rodney R. Rehrig, Joni E. Rehrig, David O. Rehrig and their father Rodney Rehrig; Michael, Bryon, and Ricky Boggs; her brother, Jeffery M. Guthrie; her sisters, YaLana V. Duncan and Sarah F. Flores; her nieces, Azazel Maldonado and Kaylynn Guthrie; her nephews, Jason and Ian Duncan, Nicolas, Christopher, Joseph Maldonado, Nikolas Flores and Victor Brakebill; her aunts, Carol Foreman and Linda Clark; her uncle, Victor Russell.
Jennifer was born in Brunswick, Georgia on February 1, 1980. Jennifer loved singing, writing poetry and laughing. She liked dancing and picnics. She loved loving others. She had a beautiful smile and she enjoyed reaching out to others and having conversations with people she just met. Jennifer had a heart of compassion for all people. Jennifer attended online school and was working on her teaching degree. Jennifer will be dearly missed by all of those who knew her. She touched the lives of many by letting her Light shine.
